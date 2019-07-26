Kelvin Benjamin: Working out for Giants
Benjamin will be among the free-agent wide receivers that work out for the Giants on Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The Giants' receiving corps has been hammered by injuries in the opening stanzas of training camp. On Wednesday, rookie fifth-rounder Darius Slayton was held out due to a minor hamstring issue. And Thursday's session included Sterling Shepard picking up a dislocated thumb and Corey Coleman tearing an ACL. While the 28-year-old Benjamin likely has something left in the tank, his yardage has waned each (healthy) year of his five-year career.
