Bills' Micah Hyde: Lethal combo with Poyer
Hyde registered 72 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Hyde may actually be better in real life than in fantasy, as he seldom gets beat for a deep play and works with teammate Jordan Poyer to regularly out-scheme the opponent, as the two often switch up the coverage based on what they see at the line of scrimmage. Buffalo has had a top pass defense ever since Hyde united with Poyer three seasons ago, and the duo is signed and will be at it again next season. Unfortunately for his IDP value, other safeties simply get more stops -- while Hyde is a consistent source of turnovers, he doesn't get enough to close the gap on the 100-tackle guys. If you have to choose between Buffalo's two study safeties, Poyer and his high tackle totals is usually the better route.
