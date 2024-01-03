Hyde (neck) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Hyde suffered a neck stinger in Week 14 -- after a two-game absence, he was able to return to action Sunday against the Patriots. Despite his ability to suit up for the contest, the veteran safety will start Week 18 on the team's injury report. Assuming he hasn't aggravated the injury or suffered any setbacks, he should ultimately suit up against the Dolphins for the team's regular-season finale.