Bills' general manager Brandon Bean told reporters Thursday that he spoke with Hyde on Wednesday and he's still mulling retirement, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Rumors about Hyde retiring began circulating towards the end of January, and he still has not made his decision. The 33-year-old safety has appeared in just 16 games over the past two seasons for the Bills', recording 61 total tackles and defending seven passes, including two interceptions. Hyde, who's currently a free-agent, would likely have a handful of suitors if he chooses to play in 2024.