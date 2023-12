Hyde was listed as limited for the second straight day Thursday due to a neck stinger.

Hyde has missed the past two weeks with the issue, and it's worth noting he suffered a significant neck injury that caused him to miss all but two games in 2022. Taylor Rapp has been performing well in relief of Hyde as a starting safety, but in general the Bills have a banged-up defense and it would help if an experienced veteran like Hyde can get back in the mix as the team makes a playoff push.