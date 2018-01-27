Bills' Richie Incognito: Air cleared in Ngakoue incident?
Incognito has confirmed a report that he and Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue met at the Pro Bowl this week and cleared the air on the controversy stemming from words exchanged between the two players during the Jaguars' playoff victory over the Bills, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Ngakoue accused Incognito of using a racial slur during the game, though Incognito's teammates on the field said they never heard the veteran say another derogatory toward the Jacksonville player other than typical trash talk. The league is said to be still looking into the incident, though Incognito says he thinks it is behind both players and another source said the NFL is ready to move on without disciplinary action. A simple misunderstanding would certainly be good news for the Bills, who have several holes to fill during the offseason and just lost starting center Eric Wood, who will have to retire due to neck problems.
More News
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Returns to wild-card game•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: No designation for Week 9•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Will play Sunday•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Questionable fo Week 8 tilt•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Sitting out Wednesday with ankle issue•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...