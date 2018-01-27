Incognito has confirmed a report that he and Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue met at the Pro Bowl this week and cleared the air on the controversy stemming from words exchanged between the two players during the Jaguars' playoff victory over the Bills, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Ngakoue accused Incognito of using a racial slur during the game, though Incognito's teammates on the field said they never heard the veteran say another derogatory toward the Jacksonville player other than typical trash talk. The league is said to be still looking into the incident, though Incognito says he thinks it is behind both players and another source said the NFL is ready to move on without disciplinary action. A simple misunderstanding would certainly be good news for the Bills, who have several holes to fill during the offseason and just lost starting center Eric Wood, who will have to retire due to neck problems.