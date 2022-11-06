site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Spencer Brown: Won't play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Brown (ankle) is inactive Week 9 against the Jets.
Brown was able to ramp up his practice participation this week but will still miss his second consecutive game, leaving David Quessenberry to presumably draw the start in his stead.
