Lotulelei finished his second season with the Bills with 19 total tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup and his first career interception across 16 games.

The production was slightly higher than Lotulelei's initial campaign with the Bills, though he's not out there to be an IDP stud. The seven-year veteran does what he's paid to do well, however, and his teammates rave about how much he's able to take up space. Assuming the team brings back Lotulelei for the third season of his five-year deal in 2020 and figures out a way to get Jordan Phillips (9.5 sacks) back in the fold, Buffalo could boast one of the league's better defensive tackle rotations. Those two players would be complemented by 2019 top-10 pick Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips, who missed most of the season with a torn ACL.