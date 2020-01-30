Bills' Star Lotulelei: Steady plugger in 2019
Lotulelei finished his second season with the Bills with 19 total tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup and his first career interception across 16 games.
The production was slightly higher than Lotulelei's initial campaign with the Bills, though he's not out there to be an IDP stud. The seven-year veteran does what he's paid to do well, however, and his teammates rave about how much he's able to take up space. Assuming the team brings back Lotulelei for the third season of his five-year deal in 2020 and figures out a way to get Jordan Phillips (9.5 sacks) back in the fold, Buffalo could boast one of the league's better defensive tackle rotations. Those two players would be complemented by 2019 top-10 pick Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips, who missed most of the season with a torn ACL.
More News
-
Bills' Star Lotulelei: Records another sack•
-
Bills' Star Lotulelei: Registers first sack of season•
-
Bills' Star Lotulelei: Big plugger, small production•
-
Bills' Star Lotulelei: Production not found on paper•
-
Bills' Star Lotulelei: Returns to practice•
-
Bills' Star Lotulelei: Suffers back injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...