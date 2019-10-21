Sweeney was inactive for the first time all season for Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

The rookie from Boston College is not hurt, but with Tyler Kroft (ankle) finally returning to action there was no room to get Sweeney in the lineup. Lee Smith is needed as a blocker, so unless Kroft or fellow rookie Dawson Knox (who's having a strong rookie season) gets hurt, Sweeney won't be seeing steady action for a while.