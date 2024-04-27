The Bills selected Grable in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

Grable (6-foot-6, 306 pounds) finished his collegiate career as an offensive tackle at UCF but had to begin his career as a walk-on at Jacksonville State after playing quarterback in high school. Although he lacks the ideal reach at tackle (just 33 and 5/8-inch arms) Grable is a gifted athlete, boasting a 4.95-second 40-yard dash and 117-inch broad jump, both of which are elite by tackle standards. The Bills will hope to channel Grable's standout tools into further skill development as he continues to learn the tackle position.