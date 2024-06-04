A large wave of 2024 Fantasy football rookies could make a significant impact immediately. However, over-drafting first-year players can be a dangerous 2024 Fantasy football strategy at times and savvy owners can instead use that eagerness to scoop up overlooked veterans. Landing a handful of 2024 Fantasy football sleepers can help change the complexion of your season and having a reliable set of 2024 Fantasy football rankings is often the best way to identify them.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The former third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft didn't crack 500 yards receiving in his first two seasons but he broke out in 2023 with the arrival of C.J. Stroud.

Collins caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns and finished as the No. 12 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues despite missing two games. However, Collins has only been the 14th wide receiver off the board on average according to early consensus Fantasy football ADP data and the model is expecting him to takes another step forward in 2024, predicting he finishes as WR7.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Despite playing in a run-first offense with quarterback Justin Fields, Kmet has quietly been a top-10 tight end in each of the last two seasons. Now the expectation is that this will be a much more potent passing offense with the Bears selecting Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even with more mouths to feed in the Chicago offense (Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and D'Andre Swift were all added this offseason), Kmet figures to benefit from a more pass-heavy approach. He's the 15th tight end of the board on average right now but the model is predicting that he finishes as TE5 ahead of stars like George Kittle and Evan Engram. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football football rankings

