Davidson (undisclosed) is competing for one of the Bills' final roster spots at tight end this offseason, Joe Buscaglia reports.

Davidson missed the entire 2023 campaign after the Bills placed him on injured reserve last June. The nature of the 25-year-old's injury was never disclosed, though it appears he's now past this issue considering that he's set to compete for a depth role this offseason. Davidson's primary competition should be Tre' McKitty and Quintin Morris.