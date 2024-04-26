The Broncos selected Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 12th overall.

The Broncos might have preferred to target Nix in a trade back, but it might have understandably scared them a bit when the Falcons shockingly selected fellow quarterback Michael Penix eighth overall, inflating the quarterback market at a time that the Broncos probably weren't expecting. Nix (6-foot-2, 214 pounds) in any case always made sense as Denver's eventual target, especially after dominating at Oregon the last two years (74 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions and 20 rushing touchdowns in 27 games). His two years at Auburn before that were less promising, as the Tigers offense routinely struggled and Nix only threw for 23 touchdowns in his 21 games. Perhaps Nix's Auburn struggles can be forgiven since he was a true freshman/sophomore on a team with a lot of problems. Nix's fantasy upside could be considerable if his rushing activity carries over to the NFL level, and it seems like it should. Nix is unafraid and seasoned as a runner, but he might need to be as the Denver offense rebuilds.