Coach Sean Payton has made it clear Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are competing for the starting QB job, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.

Payton said Thursday that Nix is "farther along" than most rookies would be at the same juncture, citing Nix's intelligence and NCAA QB record of 61 starts as likely explanations for his ability to learn the Denver offense quickly. The rookie first-round pick opened Thursday's practice with the starters, but Payton downplayed the significance afterward, mentioning that Stidham got more first-team snaps Tuesday and Wilson took the majority Wednesday. Payton said all three are doing well so far and expressed confidence that the Broncos have a good QB room, though he also used the term "orphan dogs" to describe the trio of Nix, Stidham and Wilson.