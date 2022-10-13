Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2022 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups.

Each week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

With an over/under set at 38 for this game, believe it or not, these are the DFS slates I get most excited for. Especially because I believe the over has a great chance of hitting in spite of the recent trends we've seen with Thursday Night Football totals. Why am I optimistic about us getting points? Justin Fields looked better on tape last week against the Vikings than he has all season -- by a considerable margine. Add that to the fact that Washington remains one of the more pass-heavy teams in the NFL and you have a strong recipe for a more exciting game than most expect.

On the flip side, some of the recent injury news related to this game points to more of a defensive battle. The Bears will return star cornerback Jaylon Johnson for this game and Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain he suffered last week that reportedly nearly put him in jeopardy for this week. The Commanders will also be without starting tight end Logan Thomas and starting receiver Jahan Dotson -- so make sure you don't mistakenly slot them into your DFS lineups.

One more not -- if you're considering firing up David Montgomery for this matchup, you might want to consider the Commanders run defense -- the one somewhat strength on an otherwise struggling defense. The Commanders held Derrick Henry to 3.6 yards per carry and the Cowboys' running backs to 2.1 ypc.

The variance is high for this matchup from a DFS standpoint and that makes it more fun!

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

Draft Kings

CPT Justin Fields $15000

FLEX Carson Wentz $10600

FLEX David Montgomery $10400

FLEX Curtis Samuel $8200

FLEX Cairo Santos $4400

FLEX N'Keal Harry $200

Jamey Eisenberg

Draft Kings

Heath Cummings

FanDuel

Bears DST $9500

Commanders DST $9500

Cairo Santos $9000

Joey Slye $8500

Curtis Samuel $12000