Broncos' Craig Mager: Lands in Denver
Mager signed a contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.
Mager's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Chris Harris (lower leg) on injured reserve. The 26-year-old will play a depth role in the Broncos' secondary to close out the 2018 season.
