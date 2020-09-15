Hamilton caught one of three targets for 18 years during Monday's 16-14 loss to Tennessee.

Hamilton's night could have been a lot brighter if he and Drew Lock had connected on a would-be touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Nursing a one-point lead, Lock launched a pass on third-and-long to the end zone, but the ball was overthrown and toward the sideline. Instead, the Broncos punted and Tennessee made the comeback. Hamilton is an interesting spot on the Broncos' roster heading into Week 2. He was effectively WR3 for the opener, but depending on the health of Courtland Sutton (shoulder) and K.J. Hamler (hamstring), Hamilton might not even be active Week 2.