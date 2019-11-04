Play

Wolfe had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Wolfe led Denver's defensive lineman and played a season-high 53 defensive snaps Sunday. The 29-year-old went without a sack through the first five games games of the season, but he now has five sacks over the last four contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories