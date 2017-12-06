Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Will avoid surgery
Wolfe (neck), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, won't require surgery but will require a couple months to recover from the injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncos opted to shut down Wolfe for the season when the defensive end experienced numbness on the right side of his body after suffering the neck injury in the team's Week 12 loss to the Raiders. Though Wolfe was officially diagnosed with spinal stenosis, the injury doesn't look to be career-threatening, so the expectation remains that the 27-year-old will be back to full strength by the time training camp arrives next summer.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.