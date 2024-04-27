The Broncos selected Vele in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Vele is a big, lanky wideout out of Utah with tools. He's 6-foot-4, 203 pounds with 4.47 speed and he was a longtime producer at Utah. Because he was on LDS Religious Mission upon his enrollment at Utah, he comes to the league at 26 years old, which likely factored into his falling to the seventh round. He will need to impress early to get traction because his age does not give him a ton of developmental runway, but Vele's frame and athleticism make him a potential part of the retooling Denver receiving corps. Current Bronco Tim Patrick actually stands as a decent ceiling comparison for Vele.