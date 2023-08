Merrill (undisclosed), who had previously been waived by the Broncos with an injury designation, reverted to IR on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

As a result, the defensive tackle is slated to miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team. Merrill, who also spent time with the Seahawks during training camp, has four career tackles to his credit (in four games with the Chargers in 2021).