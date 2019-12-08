Play

Reed (ankle/shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The 23-year-old was able to work as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday but isn't suiting up Sunday. Reed started the last eight games for Denver, and his absence likely pushes Jeremiah Attaochu and Justin Hollins into expanded roles this week.

