LaCosse (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

LaCosse was inactive for Monday night's game against the Raiders after logging limited practices this past Friday and Saturday. His continued participation suggests that he could suit up Sunday against the Chargers, but at 6-9 the Broncos have no incentive to rush the tight end back this weekend if he's less than 100 percent.

