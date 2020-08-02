LaCosse has opted out of the 2020 NFL season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
LaCosse thus becomes the eighth player on the Patriots to opt out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. Now that he's unavailable, the members of the team's tight end corps are Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo and Jake Burt.
