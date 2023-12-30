The Broncos signed Bandy from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Bandy has been cut from and re-signed to Denver's practice squad four times this season, and he'll now get his first chance to be active on game day with his promotion to the active roster. The Broncos' pass-catching corps could be perilously depleted Sunday against the Chargers with Courtland Sutton (concussion) ruled out and Jerry Jeudy (illness) and Marvin Mims (hamstring) both deemed questionable, so Bandy could see more than a minor role in the contest. The other Denver wideouts who don't have an injury designation for Sunday are Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett.