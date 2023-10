Bandy re-signed with Denver's practice squad Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Broncos released Bandy from their practice squad for the third time this season earlier in October, but the 25-year-old will now rejoin the team once again. Bandy has yet to appear in a game during the 2023 campaign but that could change in the near future as Denver only has five healthy receivers on their roster.