Ray tore a ligament in his left wrist and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Ray's injury is a tough blow as he embarks on his third NFL season. The edge rusher will require surgery and is consequently likely to miss the start of the regular season. While Shaq Barrett is usually Ray's partner in playing opposite Von Miller, a hip injury is expected to sideline him until September. As a result, the Broncos are suddenly short handed at outside linebacker. In a complete, 16-game season last year, Ray finished with 48 tackles and eight sacks.