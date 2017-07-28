Broncos' Shane Ray: Facing extended absence
Ray tore a ligament in his left wrist and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Ray's injury is a tough blow as he embarks on his third NFL season. The edge rusher will require surgery and is consequently likely to miss the start of the regular season. While Shaq Barrett is usually Ray's partner in playing opposite Von Miller, a hip injury is expected to sideline him until September. As a result, the Broncos are suddenly short handed at outside linebacker. In a complete, 16-game season last year, Ray finished with 48 tackles and eight sacks.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...