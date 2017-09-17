Broncos' Zach Kerr: Won't play Sunday
Kerr (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Kerr participated in a limited fashion in this week's practices, but he wasn't able to get healthy enough to play Sunday. With Jared Crick (back) headed to injured reserve, Adam Gostis will slot in as the starting defensive end.
