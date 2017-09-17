Play

Kerr (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Kerr participated in a limited fashion in this week's practices, but he wasn't able to get healthy enough to play Sunday. With Jared Crick (back) headed to injured reserve, Adam Gostis will slot in as the starting defensive end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories