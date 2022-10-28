Hughlett agreed Friday with the Browns on a four-year contract extension, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
According to Cabot, Hughlett's deal includes an $865,000 signing bonus, the largest in NFL history that's ever been guaranteed to a long snapper. The 32-year-old Hughlett joined the Browns in December 2014 and is the second-longest tenured player in the organization.
