Browns' Christian Bryant: Signed by Browns
Bryant inked a deal with the Browns on Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bryant was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State by the Rams and has appeared in a total of 12 games in his career. He was cut by the Cardinals in May.
