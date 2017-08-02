Bryant practiced with the first-team defense during Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bryant missed the entirety of the 2016 season with a torn pectoral muscle but looks to be fully healthy after taking reps with the first-team defense on Wednesday for the first time since his injury. The 31-year-old defensive end isn't guaranteed a roster spot with the recent additions the Browns have made to the defensive line, but he's proven to be effective when healthy in the past.