Bryant was released by Cleveland on Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bryant's release comes as quite the surprise, as he was expected to start for the Browns in 2017. The veteran missed nearly all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle but looked ready to go for the coming campaign. His release likely opens the door for Trevon Coley to join the starting line.

