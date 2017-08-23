Desmond Bryant: Released by Browns
Bryant was released by Cleveland on Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bryant's release comes as quite the surprise, as he was expected to start for the Browns in 2017. The veteran missed nearly all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle but looked ready to go for the coming campaign. His release likely opens the door for Trevon Coley to join the starting line.
More News
-
Browns' Desmond Bryant: Works with first-team defense•
-
Browns' Desmond Bryant: Returns to OTAs•
-
Browns' Desmond Bryant: Sits out Wednesday's OTA•
-
Browns' Desmond Bryant: Out for season•
-
Browns' Desmond Bryant: Out 4-to-6 months with torn pectoral muscle•
-
Browns' Desmond Bryant: Had three total tackles in Sunday's loss to Cardinals•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...