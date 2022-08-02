site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Drew Forbes: Active at camp
Forbes (knee) is active at training camp this week, Pete Smith of SI.com reports.
Forbes missed last season after suffering a knee injury in a preseason game. He's expected to compete for a depth role on the Browns' offensive line in camp.
