Browns' Jamie Collins: Suffers MCL sprain

Collins suffered a MCL sprain against the Lions on Sunday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Collins will likely have to sit out for a few weeks. The fifth-year linebacker has played just six games this season, compiling 31 tackles (21 solo) and one sack. James Burgess will be called upon to pick up Collins' duties for the time being.

