Collins announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Daniel Chavkin of SI.com reports.

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I'm officially retired," Collins said in announcing his retirement. The 33-year-old played 10 seasons in the league, tallying a career-best 115 tackles in 2014 for the Patriots and peaking with seven sacks in 2019 in his return to New England. Collins also made one All-Pro team and one Pro Bowl, both in 2015. He spent most of last year on the Patriots' practice squad.