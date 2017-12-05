McCourty finished with a season-best nine tackles during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.

McCourty has put together a lockdown defensive season as the leader in Cleveland's secondary, but on Sunday he was heavily involved in the tackling game. His nine tackles were his most since Oct. 27, 2016. Don't expect him to continue to rack up the tackle totals, though, but his three interceptions and two forced fumbles still makes him an interesting IDP play.