Hogan (ribs), who started at QB for the Browns in Week 6, is now slated to be the team's No. 3 signal-caller in advance of Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With rookie Deshone Kizer having regained the starting job, Cody Kessler is slated to serve as the team's No. 2 QB on Sunday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com relays that Hogan is dealing with a rib injury that will land him in the Browns' Week 7 injury report, but it's unclear how much of a part that issue played in his depth chart demotion.