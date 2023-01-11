Tennesse cut Hogan from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Hogan spent the 2021 campaign with Tennessee's practice squad before re-signing with this unit Dec. 13. However, the veteran journeyman never worked his way onto the active roster even though starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ended the season on IR, as Joshua Dobbs stepped into the No. 1 role ahead of rookie Malik Willis. Hogan will now likely look for a new team where he'll have a chance to make his NFL debut heading into the 2023 season.