The Browns selected Hall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

Hall is a bit raw and might need some development time since he doesn't turn 21 until June, but the Ohio State product is super toolsy and should turn out better than at least a couple of the defensive tackles drafted ahead of him. Hall (6-foot-3, 299 pounds) posted a blistering 4.75-second 40-yard dash at Ohio State's pro day, and he added more evidence of his elite athleticism with a 33-inch vertical jump. Hall will likely get his first look as a pass-rushing specialist before auditioning for a starting role down the road.