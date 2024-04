The Browns selected Harden in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 227th overall.

Harden joins the Cleveland secondary from South Dakota where he was a 28-game starter over four seasons. This could be a nice value as the industry consensus had Harden graded as a fifth-round prospect. A corner, Harden checks in at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds with 4.50 speed who hunts the ball in the air with 26 career pass breakups. His quickest path to playing time will be as a nickel corner.