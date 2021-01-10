Brown brought in two of three targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

With Mike Evans (knee) active and filling his usual No. 1 role, Brown saw a lot less of Tom Brady's attention than in Week 17 against the Falcons. The veteran wideout still made his presence felt, however, recording a 36-yard touchdown grab late in the first quarter to extend the Buccaneers' lead to 9-0 at the time. Despite logging his fewest targets since Week 12, Brown could well be right back to a larger role in next weekend's divisional-round matchup against either the Saints or Rams.