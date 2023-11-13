Mayfield said his right thumb ""feels good" after it hit an opposing player's helmet in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-6 win over the Titans, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mayfield appeared to injury his thumb in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but the quarterback downplayed the severity of the issue. Still, Knight notes that the Buccaneers called seven straight run plays after Mayfield sustained the injury, followed by the quarterback's last pass of the day -- an incompletion -- being called with roughly seven minutes remaining in the contest. Mayfield has looked comfortable in Tampa Bay's offensive scheme recently, and he's on a three-game multi-TD streak, so it will be worth monitoring whether he's listed on Wednesday's injury report. The Buccaneers will face San Francisco on the road Week 11.