Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht is expected to meet with Mayfield's agent, Tom Mills, during the NFL scouting combine next week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud notes that while no deal for the QB to remain with Tampa Bay is imminent, the team and Mayfield have had some preliminary talks about a potential new contract. In his first season with the Bucs, Mayfield recorded a career-high 4,044 passing yards to go along with a 28:10 TD ratio en route to leading the franchise to a third straight NFC South title. The report adds that Mayfield -- who the Browns made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- would prefer to stay put after having split the 2022 campaign with the Panthers and Rams -- but if the veteran signal-caller hits the free agent market next month, the Buccaneers could have some competition for the 28-year-old's services.