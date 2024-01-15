Mayfield (ankle/ribs) is listed as active for Monday's wild-card game versus the Eagles.

Mayfield was visibly bothered by injury during the Buccaneers' Week 18 win at Carolina, but he played all 65 offensive snaps in that contest. He then opened prep for Tampa Bay's postseason opener with a DNP on last Thursday's practice estimate due to ankle and rib issues and followed it up with limited sessions Friday and Saturday to put himself in a position to suit up. With his status confirmed for Monday, Mayfield will be taking on a Philadelphia defense that conceded the second-most touchdown passes (35) to opposing quarterbacks in 17 regular-season games.