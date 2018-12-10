Buccaneers' Cairo Santos: First stumbles in new uniform
Santos missed field-goal attempts of 46 and 40 yards while hitting both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Santos had enjoyed a perfect first two games in a Buccaneers uniform heading into Sunday, but his unblemished record was sullied fairly early on against the Saints. Santos' early-second-quarter 46-yard attempt hit the right upright, while his 40-yard try to end Tampa's first drive of the second half went wide right altogether. The veteran kicker at least did maintain his perfect tally on extra points, but given the team's struggles to find consistency at the kicker position in recent seasons, his two misses are likely more cause for concern than it would be on other clubs. Santos could find opportunities for redemption at a premium in Week 15, as the Bucs draw an unenviable road matchup versus the stingy Ravens defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...