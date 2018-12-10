Santos missed field-goal attempts of 46 and 40 yards while hitting both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Santos had enjoyed a perfect first two games in a Buccaneers uniform heading into Sunday, but his unblemished record was sullied fairly early on against the Saints. Santos' early-second-quarter 46-yard attempt hit the right upright, while his 40-yard try to end Tampa's first drive of the second half went wide right altogether. The veteran kicker at least did maintain his perfect tally on extra points, but given the team's struggles to find consistency at the kicker position in recent seasons, his two misses are likely more cause for concern than it would be on other clubs. Santos could find opportunities for redemption at a premium in Week 15, as the Bucs draw an unenviable road matchup versus the stingy Ravens defense.