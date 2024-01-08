Santos converted each of his three field-goal attempts in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After not making multiple field goals in six if his first nine games, Santos went on a tear the rest of the way. During his last seven games, the veteran connected on 20 field goals and was a clear starting fantasy option during that time. Santos continued to be one of the more accurate kickers in the league, as he connected on 35 of 38 field-goal attempts. The veteran kicker has three years remaining on his contract with Chicago.