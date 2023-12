Santos signed a four-year, $16 million extension with the Bears on Saturday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Santos has spent the last four seasons in Chicago and made 90.5 percent of his field-goal attempts in three full campaigns. To this point in 2023, he's made six field goals of more than 50 yards and has converted 27 of his 29 field-goal attempts overall. Santos will remain the Bears' kicker for the foreseeable future, and the contract will take him through his age-35 season.