Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Active Week 4
McCoy (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
McCoy practiced fully Friday and battled through the injury against the Vikings last week as well, so this isn't a major surprise. The veteran defensive tackle could potentially cede some snaps to Sealver Siliga and Clinton McDonald, depending on how much the ankle bothers him.
