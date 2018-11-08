Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs half-sack in return to action

McCoy tallied two solo tackles, including a half-sack, in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

McCoy was returning from a two-game absence due to a calf injury. The multi-time Pro Bowler only has two sacks through six games thus far this season, putting him on pace for his lowest total since the 2012 season. However, McCoy has proven capable of multi-game, late-season sack surges in recent seasons, so he retains robust IDP value now that he's apparently back at full health.