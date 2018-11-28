Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Records sack in win

McCoy had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-9 win over San Francisco.

McCoy missed two games with a calf injury but returned Week 9 and has added to his sack total in each of the last four games. The 30-year-old has 19 tackles (11 solo) and six sacks, make him an unreliable option for IDP purposes.

