Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Records sack in win
McCoy had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-9 win over San Francisco.
McCoy missed two games with a calf injury but returned Week 9 and has added to his sack total in each of the last four games. The 30-year-old has 19 tackles (11 solo) and six sacks, make him an unreliable option for IDP purposes.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs half-sack in return to action•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ready for action Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Not practicing Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...